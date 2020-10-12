 

The Philadelphia Contributionship Selects Guidewire InsuranceNow to Drive Innovation and Operational Efficiency

12.10.2020   

The Philadelphia Contributionship (TPC), the oldest Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance company in the United States, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that TPC will leverage InsuranceNow delivered through Guidewire Cloud. This move will enable the company to focus more on innovation and higher value business initiatives, and facilitate quicker upgrades to stay current with Guidewire technology.

TPC has been using InsuranceNow self-managed since 2014 to modernize its core operations and enhance its service to policyholders, agents, and support staff. The company is currently moving InsuranceNow to Guidewire Cloud across all of its personal lines of business in the states where it operates.

“Guidewire has been an ideal partner for us during these past six years that we’ve been in production with InsuranceNow, the pre-eminent all-in-one core system for regional and super-regional insurers in the marketplace today. We are renewing our commitment to this partnership by migrating to Guidewire Cloud, while Guidewire commits to assuming the responsibilities for maintaining InsuranceNow moving forward,” said Kevin Tate, vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer, and assistant secretary, The Philadelphia Contributionship. “We are confident that moving to Guidewire Cloud will help increase our IT staff efficiency by freeing them from having to constantly maintain our systems and instead empowering them to be able to focus on driving mission-critical business objectives to further accelerate our growth.”

Mark Montagna, chief information officer, The Philadelphia Contributionship, said, “With Guidewire Cloud, we will be able to stay up-to-date with Guidewire’s product growth and vision, and give customers the uptime and performance they have come to expect from us. Moreover, Guidewire Cloud is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) which provides the security, scalability, and flexibility to adapt InsuranceNow based on our business needs.”

“We are pleased with The Philadelphia Contributionship’s recognition of the advantages in running its business in Guidewire Cloud,” said Frank O’Dowd, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We applaud its mission of providing insurance protection that puts people first, through uniquely personal service, strong partnerships and an unmatched history of financial stability.”

Guidewire Cloud is the optimal way to experience the power of Guidewire, combining digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. It scales according to use, provides cost predictability, and transfers IT risk to Guidewire. Expert Guidewire teams and our cloud-certified partners provide implementation services, security, ongoing management, and regular updates. All Guidewire products are available through Guidewire Cloud, which runs on AWS.

About The Philadelphia Contributionship

Founded by Ben Franklin in 1752, The Philadelphia Contributionship is the longest tenured insurance company in the country. We insure homes — where people put down their roots, where families are built, and futures take shape. Yet we don’t just insure dwellings; we protect the dreams of the people inside. The communities they comprise. The history that they make. For us, it all comes back to roots. Ours. Yours. And the future you seek to create and we seek to protect. For more information, please visit https://1752.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

