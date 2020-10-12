Addus HomeCare Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Frisco, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, announced today that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 2, 2020, after the market close.

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Joining the call from the Company will be Dirk Allison, President and CEO, Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Brad Bickham, Executive Vice President and COO. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), pass code 8552728. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on November 17, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537‑3406) and entering pass code 8552728.