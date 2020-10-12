 

The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Monday, November 2, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 23:05  |  55   |   |   

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss third quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Third Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (800) 925-1779. For International callers, please dial (402) 220-3079.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or http://www.streetevents.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Hackett Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Booz Allen Launches SnapAttack, a Cloud-Based Purple Teaming Platform
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results