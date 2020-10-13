Ontario’s Largest 5G Network Reaches Over 35 Towns and Cities Across Province

Now covering 130 Canadian towns and cities, Rogers 5G offers more than 10X the coverage than any other carrier 1

Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to 13 more communities across the province today, including Cornwall, London and Niagara-on-the-Lake

Powered exclusively by Ericsson, Rogers 5G will drive productivity, fuel innovation and help power Canada’s economy to compete globally

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network2 to reach residents and businesses in over 35 communities in Ontario and 130 across the country. Today’s expansion is just in time to support the latest 5G devices so customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans have access to the very best in wireless technology on Canada’s first and largest 5G network.

From small towns to metropolitan centres, Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, is Ontario’s largest 5G network1 and is now available in the following 38 towns and cities in the province3:

Ajax, ON Innisfil, ON Oshawa, ON Arnprior, ON King, ON Owen Sound, ON Aurora, ON Kitchener, ON Pickering, ON Barrie, ON Lincoln, ON Richmond Hill, ON Brampton, ON London, ON St. Thomas, ON Burlington, ON Markham, ON Toronto, ON Caledon, ON Milton, ON Uxbridge, ON Cambridge, ON Mississauga, ON Vaughan, ON Cornwall, ON New Tecumseth, ON Waterloo, ON Georgina, ON Newmarket, ON Whitby, ON Grimsby, ON Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON Whitchurch-Stoufville, ON Halton Hills, ON Oakville, ON Woodstock, ON Hamilton, ON Ottawa, ON

See full 5G coverage map here.