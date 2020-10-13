LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today celebrates the five extremely highly cited 'Citation Laureates' who have been named as 2020 Nobel prize winners - demonstrating once again, the association between citations in the literature, influence through a research community, and peer judgement.

The quantitative and qualitative analysis from Clarivate is regularly cited, as a predictive weathervane as to who may receive Nobel honors each year. Since 2002, 59 named individuals have gone on to receive Nobel prizes.

The five Citation Laureates named as Nobel Laureates in 2020 are:

The 2020 Nobel prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose , University of Oxford , UK for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity .

awarded to Roger Penrose was named a Citation Laureate in 2008.





The 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier , Max Planck Institute, Germany and Jennifer A. Doudna, University of California, Berkeley , USA , for the development of a method for genome editing.

awarded to Charpentier and Doudna joined the Hall of Citation Laureates in 2015.





The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson of Stanford University , USA , for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.

Both individuals were jointly predicted and named Citation Laureates for their work in 2007.

Each year since 2002, analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate have drawn on Web of Science publication and citation data to identify influential researchers across the globe whose contributions to science have been extremely influential, even transformative in the research areas recognized by Nobel Prizes: Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics. Out of some 50 million articles and proceedings indexed in the Web of Science since 1970, only 5,700 (or .01%) have been cited 2,000 or more times. It is from the authors of this group of papers that Citation Laureates are identified and selected - an approach unique to Clarivate in identifying researchers 'of Nobel class'.