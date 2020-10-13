 

Rockwell Medical, Inc. Announces Presentations at the American Society of Nephrology Virtual Kidney Week 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

WIXOM, Mich., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) (“Rockwell Medical” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Virtual Kidney Week 2020, which will occur from October 20 to 25, 2020.

Title: Use of Triferic and Outcomes of HDD Patients: Initial Analysis Using 2016-2017 USRDS
Presenter: Yi Zhang, Ph.D., Sr. Research Associate, Medical Technology and Practice Patterns Institute
Session Title: Hemodialysis and Frequent Dialysis - 4
E-Poster Number: PO1213
Abstract Number: 3450928

Title: Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate, FPC) Maintains Hemoglobin and Reduces IV Iron: Results from a Single-site 2 Year Observational Analysis
Presenter: Marc Hoffman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Rockwell Medical
Session Title: Anemia and Iron Management
E-Poster Number: PO0225
Abstract Number: 3440944

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming iron deficiency and anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company’s initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, are the only FDA-approved therapeutics indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.

About Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU

Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU are the only FDA-approved therapies in the U.S. indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients during each dialysis treatment. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU have a unique and differentiated mechanism of action, which has the potential to benefit patients and health care economics. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU represent a potential innovative medical advancement in hemodialysis patient iron management – with the potential to become the future standard of care.

Disclaimer

