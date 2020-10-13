Rockwell Medical, Inc. Announces Presentations at the American Society of Nephrology Virtual Kidney Week 2020

Title: Use of Triferic and Outcomes of HDD Patients: Initial Analysis Using 2016-2017 USRDS Presenter: Yi Zhang, Ph.D., Sr. Research Associate, Medical Technology and Practice Patterns Institute Session Title: Hemodialysis and Frequent Dialysis - 4 E-Poster Number: PO1213 Abstract Number: 3450928

WIXOM, Mich., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) (“Rockwell Medical” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Virtual Kidney Week 2020, which will occur from October 20 to 25, 2020.

Title: Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate, FPC) Maintains Hemoglobin and Reduces IV Iron: Results from a Single-site 2 Year Observational Analysis

Presenter: Marc Hoffman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Rockwell Medical

Session Title: Anemia and Iron Management

E-Poster Number: PO0225

Abstract Number: 3440944

