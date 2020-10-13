 

AUSA Selects Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen P. Drake for 2020 John W. Dixon Award

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne, a leading provider of defense and space propulsion, announced today that Chief Executive Officer and President Eileen P. Drake has been selected by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) to receive the John W. Dixon Award for 2020. This is AUSA’s highest award for a leader in industry, recognizing distinguished service resulting in outstanding contributions to national defense by a member of the industrial community.

“The Association of the United States Army plays an important role in supporting Soldiers, Army civilians, and Army families, providing a powerful voice for those who are serving our nation,” said Drake. “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the men and women of Aerojet Rocketdyne who are committed to providing innovative, reliable propulsion and munitions to protect America’s warfighters.”

Since becoming CEO, Drake has led a company transformation, investing significantly in technology, affordability and modernization in order to provide the American military and its Allies with innovative and increasingly affordable capabilities to prevail against any potential adversary.

Aerojet Rocketdyne provides propulsion for hypersonics as well as critical missile and rocket systems such as the Patriot family of missiles, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), Stinger and Javelin. The company is also a leader in munitions and specialty metals, producing warheads and hand grenade bodies.

A former Army aviation officer, Drake has also held leadership roles at Ford Motor Company and United Technologies. Drake serves on the Board of Directors of Woodward, Inc., the National Space Council's Users’ Advisory Group, the Executive Committee of the Aerospace Industries Association and the National Board of Directors of Girl Scouts USA. She is an active supporter of STEM initiatives in the Aerospace and Defense sector.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

