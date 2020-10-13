 

NJR Clean Energy Ventures and Borough of Hopatcong to Host Ribbon-cutting for New 1.5 Megawatt Commercial Solar Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 18:41  |  47   |   |   

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) CEO Steve Westhoven and Hopatcong Mayor Michael Francis to join with local leaders to host a ribbon-cutting on October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., to celebrate the completion of a new commercial solar project located at the capped municipal landfill. Built, operated and maintained by NJR Clean Energy Ventures, a subsidiary of NJR, the solar array is expected to produce 1.5 megawatts (MW) of clean energy to be sold to the wholesale electric market.

WHAT:
 Ribbon-cutting to celebrate the completion of a new 1.5 MW solar facility.

WHEN:
 Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m.

WHERE:
 Hopatcong Municipal Landfill
400 Durban Avenue
Hopatcong, NJ 07843
(Next to the Hopatcong Animal Shelter located at the corner of Durban Ave. and Flora Ave.)

SPEAKERS:
Steve Westhoven, President and CEO, New Jersey Resources
Michael Francis, Mayor, Borough of Hopatcong
and Others

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this release are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding the Hopatcong solar facility.

Seite 1 von 3
New Jersey Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization of Its Media and Entertainment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
New Jersey Natural Gas Wins J.D. Power Award Six Years in a Row
25.09.20
New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Programs for Customers