NJR Clean Energy Ventures and Borough of Hopatcong to Host Ribbon-cutting for New 1.5 Megawatt Commercial Solar Project

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) CEO Steve Westhoven and Hopatcong Mayor Michael Francis to join with local leaders to host a ribbon-cutting on October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., to celebrate the completion of a new commercial solar project located at the capped municipal landfill. Built, operated and maintained by NJR Clean Energy Ventures, a subsidiary of NJR, the solar array is expected to produce 1.5 megawatts (MW) of clean energy to be sold to the wholesale electric market.

WHEN:

Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 10 a.m.

WHERE:

Hopatcong Municipal Landfill

400 Durban Avenue

Hopatcong, NJ 07843

(Next to the Hopatcong Animal Shelter located at the corner of Durban Ave. and Flora Ave.)

SPEAKERS:

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO, New Jersey Resources

Michael Francis, Mayor, Borough of Hopatcong

and Others

