Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Genting Americas announced today plans for a new hotel located at Resorts World Casino New York City (RWNYC). Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2021, and will be an eight-story 400-room four-star hotel with residential-inspired guestrooms and premium suites with energizing design and insightful in-room technology. The hotel will also include new restaurants, state-of-the-art conference and meeting spaces, retail options, and additional gaming areas. RWNYC is the only casino in New York City, offering over 6,000 slots and electronic table games to millions of guests annually.

An interior rendering of the new Hyatt Regency JFK At Resorts World New York City (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to collaborate with Genting on this exciting new property and deliver on the Hyatt Regency brand promise of making travel free from stress and filled with success,” said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “This new hotel will be a testament to Hyatt’s commitment to growing with intent in markets that matter most to our loyal members and global guests.”

“Hyatt’s global brand recognition will give Resorts World an even greater opportunity to tap into the travel and tourism market worldwide and showcase our unparalleled hospitality, gaming, dining and entertainment offerings,” said Bob DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. “We are proud to work with such an iconic brand as we move NY Forward, and we are excited that guests will soon be able to enjoy an integrated casino resort experience right here in Queens.”

RWNYC features three unique levels of gaming, Times Square Casino, Fifth Avenue Casino and Central Park Casino, along with several high-limit rooms for Platinum and Black Card members. Conveniently located minutes away from JFK Airport, the hotel will be easily accessible by the A Train, Q37 bus, and LIRR to Jamaica Station with pick-up from a free casino shuttle.

The $400 million hotel and amenities investment has long been part of Genting’s vision of bringing an integrated resort, popular in global destinations such as Las Vegas and Singapore, to New York City. The integrated resort will seamlessly feature a variety of non-gaming amenities to complement the most innovative gaming products and entertainment offerings, allowing guests of all interests and budgets an experience that fits their personal tastes.