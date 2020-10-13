Materialise NV to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CET.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results on the same day, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CET. To access the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: