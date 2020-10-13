 

TSR, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 23:00  |  27   |   |   

TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSRI), a provider of information technology consulting and recruiting services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended August 31, 2020, revenue decreased 2.9% from the same quarter last year to $14.5 million. Operating income for the current quarter was $60,000 as compared to an operating loss of $914,000 in the prior year quarter. Net loss attributable to TSR for the current quarter was $3,000 as compared to net loss attributable to TSR of $663,000 in the prior year quarter. Additionally, net loss per share for the current quarter was less than $0.01 compared to net loss per share of $0.34 in the prior year quarter.

Thomas Salerno, CEO, stated, “Revenue decreased 2.9% for the first quarter due to a decrease in the average number of consultants on billing with customers. However, cost of sales decreased at a greater rate than revenue, yielding an increase in gross profit. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $919,000 for the quarter. The decrease in SG&A was due to a significant decrease in legal expenses which had been incurred in connection with litigation and the contested proxy solicitation related to our 2018 annual meeting. Operating income for the current quarter was $60,000 as compared to an operating loss of $914,000 in the prior year quarter.

After the end of the first quarter, on September 1, 2020, TSR announced the acquisition of Geneva Consulting Group, a provider of temporary and permanent information technology personnel based in Port Washington, New York. Geneva has been a well-respected, top tier firm in the staffing industry since 1997 and we look forward to welcoming their highly skilled team to our family. We will seamlessly continue to provide exceptional service to their clients and offer them additional services to further support their staffing needs. We believe this acquisition fits very well with TSR’s new Board of Directors’ overall strategic vision of accelerating growth and improving returns for shareholders.”

The Company will file its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2020 today with further details at www.sec.gov.

Certain statements contained herein, including statements as to the Company’s plans, future prospects and future cash flow requirements are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the following: the statements concerning the success of the Company’s plan for growth, both internal and through the previously announced pursuit of suitable acquisition candidates; the successful integration of announced acquisitions and any anticipated benefits therefrom; the impact of adverse economic conditions on client spending which have a negative impact on the Company’s business, which includes, but is not limited to, the current adverse economic conditions associated with the COVID-19 global health pandemic and the associated financial crisis, stay-at-home and other orders; risks relating to the competitive nature of the markets for contract computer programming services; the extent to which market conditions for the Company’s contract computer programming services will continue to adversely affect the Company’s business; the concentration of the Company’s business with certain customers; uncertainty as to the Company’s ability to maintain its relations with existing customers and expand its business; the impact of changes in the industry such as the use of vendor management companies in connection with the consultant procurement process; the increase in customers moving IT operations offshore; the Company’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions; the risks, uncertainties and expense of the legal proceedings to which the Company is a party; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

 

August 31,

2020

 

August 31,

2019

Revenue, net

$

14,514,000

$

14,947,000

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

12,183,000

 

 

12,671,000

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

2,271,000

 

 

3,190,000

 

 

 

14,454,000

 

 

15,861,000

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

60,000

 

 

(914,000

)

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

(62,000

)

 

8,000

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax loss

 

(2,000

)

 

(906,000

)

 

 

 

Income tax benefit

 

(5,000

)

 

(247,000

)

 

 

 

Consolidated net income (loss)

 

3,000

 

 

(659,000

)

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

6,000

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to TSR, Inc.

$

(3,000

)

$

(663,000

)

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net loss per TSR, Inc. common share

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.34

)

 

 

 

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

1,962,062

 

 

1,962,062

 

 

TSR Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
New Gold Reports Third Quarter Operational Results
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results