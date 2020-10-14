 

Aquestive Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights on November 4 and Host Conference Call on November 5 at 8 00 a.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 13:30  |  65   |   |   

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provide a business update after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 417-5886 from the U.S. and (409) 217-8235 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 8266119.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.aquestive.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline to treat CNS conditions and provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding therapeutic benefits and plans and objectives for regulatory approvals of Libervant, ability to cure the deficiencies identified in the FDA’s Complete Response Letter dated September 25, 2020 regarding the New Drug Application for Libervant and obtain FDA approval of Libervant for U.S. market access, timing of FDA review and approval of Libervant, pathways, clinical trials, and plans for approval of Libervant, our and our competitors’ orphan drug approval and resulting drug exclusivity for Libervant or products of our competitors. These forward-looking statements are also subject to the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business including with respect to our clinical trials including site initiation, patient enrollment and timing and adequacy of clinical trials; on regulatory submissions and regulatory reviews and approvals of our product candidates; pharmaceutical ingredient and other raw materials supply chain, manufacture, and distribution; sale of and demand for our products; our liquidity and availability of capital resources; customer demand for our products and services; customers’ ability to pay for goods and services; and ongoing availability of an appropriate labor force and skilled professionals. Given these uncertainties, the Company is unable to provide assurance that operations can be maintained as planned prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

