 

DGAP-Adhoc AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem adjusts the forecast for fiscal year 2020 due to COVID-19

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem adjusts the forecast for fiscal year 2020 due to COVID-19

14-Oct-2020 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trostberg, October 14, 2020 - Due to the continuing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in individual target industries and regions, AlzChem Group AG adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2020. The continued very positive development, especially for Bioselect(R) products, which are among other things an essential component of the COVID-19 test kits, cannot fully compensate for these effects.

Therefore, the company now expects to generate stable to slightly declining consolidated sales compared to the previous year (original forecast: slightly rising to sharply rising). A similar development can be expected for adjusted EBITDA (original forecast: stable to sharply rising).

Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1140885

 
