Trostberg, October 14, 2020 - Due to the continuing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in individual target industries and regions, AlzChem Group AG adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2020. The continued very positive development, especially for Bioselect (R) products, which are among other things an essential component of the COVID-19 test kits, cannot fully compensate for these effects.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem adjusts the forecast for fiscal year 2020 due to COVID-19 14-Oct-2020 / 14:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Therefore, the company now expects to generate stable to slightly declining consolidated sales compared to the previous year (original forecast: slightly rising to sharply rising). A similar development can be expected for adjusted EBITDA (original forecast: stable to sharply rising).

