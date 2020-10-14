DGAP-Adhoc AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem adjusts the forecast for fiscal year 2020 due to COVID-19
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Trostberg, October 14, 2020 - Due to the continuing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in individual target industries and regions, AlzChem Group AG adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2020. The continued very positive development, especially for Bioselect(R) products, which are among other things an essential component of the COVID-19 test kits, cannot fully compensate for these effects.
Therefore, the company now expects to generate stable to slightly declining consolidated sales compared to the previous year (original forecast: slightly rising to sharply rising). A similar development can be expected for adjusted EBITDA (original forecast: stable to sharply rising).
14-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AlzChem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1140885
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1140885 14-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare