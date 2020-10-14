BET+ Picks up New Scripted Comedy “Ms. Pat” From Award-winning Producers Brian Grazer and Lee Daniels
Today, BET+ announced the pick-up of new original scripted comedy, “Ms. Pat,” from Imagine Television and Lee Daniels Entertainment. Based on Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ stand-up comedy and memoir, the ten-episode multi-camera sitcom will tell the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her well-intentioned husband, played by J. Bernard Calloway (“City On A Hill”), a struggle of a sister played by Tami Roman (“The Family Business”), and two distinct sets of kids played by Theodore Barnes (“The Prince of Peoria”), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe, and Vince Swann (“50 Central”), raised under very different circumstances. Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels, President of Imagine Television Samie Kim Falvey, and Anthony Hill (who serves as the series’ showrunner) will executive produce, alongside Ms. Pat and Jordan E. Cooper (“Star”), who also penned the pilot. “Ms. Pat” marks Grazer’s and Daniels’ first scripted project on the network.
Pictured: Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams. BET+ announced the pick-up of new original scripted comedy, “Ms. Pat,” based on “Ms. Pat's stand-up comedy and memoir.
“We are thrilled to welcome powerhouse creators Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, and writing phenom Jordan E. Cooper home to the BET family. We look forward to bringing Ms. Pat’s story to life on BET+ and offer viewers more premium content that reflects and celebrates the spectrum of the Black experience and tons of laughs,” said Traci Blackwell, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, BET.
“I have always been drawn to stories that celebrate universal human themes of family and love. Ms. Pat is an authentic, truthful voice that reflects what’s going on in our culture and how it relates to family. Because of her fierce authenticity, fans already love her humor and irreverence. She and Jordan E. Cooper have created this family comedy that will reach even more of the world - and we all desperately need to laugh,” said Brian Grazer. “I am excited to be working again with Lee Daniels and BET+ to bring Ms. Pat's story to life - showcasing her powerful tale of survival, as she finds humor and love in all things life.”
