 

Veracyte Announces Two Presentations to Be Shared at CHEST Annual Meeting 2020

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that an oral presentation will be given at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2020 reinforcing the foundational technology behind its noninvasive nasal swab test to identify lung cancer risk in patients with lung nodules. The meeting, hosted by the American College of Chest Physicians, is being held virtually October 18-21, 2020.

“We are on track to introduce our first-of-its-kind noninvasive nasal swab test for early lung cancer diagnosis in the second half of 2021, which we believe is going to transform how lung cancer is evaluated,” said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte’s chairman and chief executive officer. “The data being presented at CHEST further confirm our use of ‘field of injury’ technology to detect genomic signals associated with lung cancer – in this case, to distinguish current from former smokers – using patient samples from the nose, compared to the main lung airway. We look forward to unveiling early data regarding our nasal swab test and our expanding lung cancer portfolio at a ‘Research & Development Day’ event before the end of the year.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, killing nearly 160,000 Americans each year – more than the next three leading cancers combined. Lung nodules are typically the first sign of lung cancer; however, determining which lung nodules are cancerous and which are benign is often challenging, which can lead to unnecessary invasive procedures or delayed treatment.

The CHEST Annual Meeting will also feature early data suggesting the potential to use radiologic data to further augment genomics in the diagnosis of interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), the disease area addressed by Veracyte’s Envisia Genomic Classifier.

The following oral presentation and e-Poster are available to conference registrants as follows:

Title:

Distinguishing current versus former smokers using whole transcriptome RNAseq of bronchial and nasal airway epithelium (oral presentation)

Presenter:

Carla R. Lamb, M.D., Lahey Hospital & Medical Center

Oral Presentation:

Recorded presentation and live Q&A

Timing:

Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020

