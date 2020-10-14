 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the third quarter which ended September 5, 2020.

Third Quarter Review

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $87.1 million compared to $104.8 million for the same quarter of 2019, a decrease of 16.9%.

Operating margin decreased to 17.8% compared to 20.5% in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to decreased revenues as a result of the lower economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our third quarter SG&A expense decreased 12.7% to $10.5 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $12.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly driven by lower compensation costs, partially offset by higher severance expense.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $4.0 million compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.0 million in the year earlier quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.17 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, "While we continue to feel the impact of lower economic activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced significant improvement in our business during the third quarter compared to the second quarter which we believe was the low point of this pandemic driven downturn. The initiatives we put in place to adjust our cost structure during the second quarter helped minimize the negative impact on our profitability during the third quarter."

Segments

Our Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste, vacuum services, antifreeze recycling, and field services. Environmental Services revenue was $62.4 million during the quarter compared to $69.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The 9.5% decrease in revenue was primarily due to COVID-19 related volume declines in most of our product and service lines, partially offset by favorable pricing variances in our parts cleaning and containerized waste lines of business. Environmental Services profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses was $14.6 million compared to $17.8 million in the year-ago quarter, but $6.3 million, or 75%, higher compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection activities, re-refining activities, and sales of recycled fuel oil. During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Oil Business revenues decreased 31.1% to $24.7 million compared to $35.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. During the third quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to drive decreased demand for finished lubricants directly impacting both the demand and price for our base oil products. However, revenue increased $5.0 million, or 25.2%, quarter-over-quarter as economic activity improved from pandemic-lows. In addition, base oil gallons produced in the third quarter of 2020 increased 76% from the second quarter of 2020 with production being in-line with the third quarter of 2019. Operating margin for the segment fell to 3.4% in the third quarter, compared to 10.5% in the year-ago-quarter, but increased 31.6 percentage points from the fiscal second quarter of 2020.

Recatto commented, "As demand for our base oil and the supply of used oil improved incrementally during the third quarter, we were able run our re-refinery efficiently which yielded vastly improved profitability in our Oil Business segment compared to the second quarter."

COVID-19 Update

During the third quarter we continued executing the Company's pandemic response plan to combat the COVID-19 outbreak-induced downturn in our business and remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of all our employees and their families.

Recatto commented, "We are impressed with the efforts of our employees as they continue to provide our customers the excellent service they've come to expect from Heritage-Crystal Clean despite the many personal and professional challenges they face as a result of the pandemic."

Safe Harbor Statement

All references to the “Company,” “we,” “our,” and “us” refer to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current management expectations. Generally, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on our business and operations, future financial and operating results, future disclosures of historical financial and operating results, general economic conditions and downturns in the business cycles of automotive repair shops, industrial manufacturing businesses and small businesses in general; increased solvent, fuel and energy costs and volatility in the price of crude oil, the selling price of lubricating base oil, solvent, fuel, energy, and commodity costs; our ability to successfully integrate businesses we acquire; our ability to enforce our rights under the FCC Environmental purchase agreement; our ability to pay our debt when due and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully operate our used oil re-refinery and to cost effectively collect or purchase used oil or generate operating results; increased market supply or decreased demand for base oil; further consolidation and/or declines in the United States automotive repair and manufacturing industries; the impact of extensive environmental, health and safety and employment laws and regulations on our business; legislative or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affecting our business; competition in the industrial and hazardous waste services industries and from other used oil processing facilities including other re-refineries; claims and involuntary shutdowns relating to our handling of hazardous substances; the value of our used solvents and oil inventory, which may fluctuate significantly; our dependency on key employees; our level of indebtedness, which could affect our ability to fulfill our obligations, impede the implementation of our strategy, and expose us to interest rate risk; our ability to effectively manage our extended network of branch locations; the control of The Heritage Group over the Company; and the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise them or provide reasons why actual results may differ. The information in this release should be read in light of such risks and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this release.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program, we recycle used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program we recycle spent antifreeze and produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 89 branches serving approximately 91,000 customer locations.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a brief presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results. Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate on the call by dialing (833) 968-1975. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 4274573.

The Company uses its website to make information available to investors and the public at www.crystal-clean.com.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

September 5,
2020

 

December 28,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

52,650

 

 

$

60,694

 

Accounts receivable - net

 

48,877

 

 

55,586

 

Inventory - net

 

24,835

 

 

29,373

 

Other current assets

 

8,475

 

 

7,104

 

Total current assets

 

134,837

 

 

152,757

 

Property, plant and equipment - net

 

157,473

 

 

154,911

 

Right of use assets

 

82,322

 

 

89,525

 

Equipment at customers - net

 

23,460

 

 

24,232

 

Software and intangible assets - net

 

18,002

 

 

16,892

 

Goodwill

 

37,513

 

 

32,997

 

Total assets

 

$

453,607

 

 

$

471,314

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

26,928

 

 

$

38,058

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

21,563

 

 

20,407

 

Contract liabilities - net

 

2,268

 

 

2,252

 

Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits

 

6,279

 

 

6,771

 

Taxes payable

 

9,162

 

 

6,538

 

Other current liabilities

 

5,782

 

 

16,418

 

Total current liabilities

 

71,982

 

 

90,444

 

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

61,582

 

 

68,734

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

29,557

 

 

29,348

 

Deferred income taxes

 

19,645

 

 

17,157

 

Total liabilities

 

$

182,766

 

 

$

205,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

Common stock - 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 23,295,600 and

23,191,498 shares issued and outstanding at September 5, 2020 and

December 28, 2019, respectively

 

$

233

 

 

$

232

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

199,835

 

 

200,583

 

Retained earnings

 

70,773

 

 

64,182

 

Total Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

270,841

 

 

264,997

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

634

 

Total equity

 

270,841

 

 

265,631

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

453,607

 

 

$

471,314

 

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Third Quarter Ended,

 

First Three Quarters Ended,

 

 

September 5,
2020

 

September 7,
2019

 

September 5,
2020

 

September 7,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

53,257

 

 

 

$

57,208

 

 

$

169,262

 

 

 

$

171,522

 

Product revenues

 

28,522

 

 

 

41,964

 

 

88,106

 

 

 

119,124

 

Rental income

 

5,355

 

 

 

5,668

 

 

16,548

 

 

 

14,967

 

Total revenues

 

$

87,134

 

 

 

$

104,840

 

 

$

273,916

 

 

 

$

305,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

$

67,125

 

 

 

$

80,116

 

 

$

222,669

 

 

 

$

241,449

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

9,410

 

 

 

11,241

 

 

32,066

 

 

 

34,679

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,635

 

 

 

3,980

 

 

16,358

 

 

 

12,176

 

Other (income) expense - net

 

(441

)

 

 

1,020

 

 

(6,967

)

 

 

2,477

 

Operating income

 

5,405

 

 

 

8,483

 

 

9,790

 

 

 

14,832

 

Interest expense – net

 

284

 

 

 

181

 

 

842

 

 

 

629

 

Income before income taxes

 

5,121

 

 

 

8,302

 

 

8,948

 

 

 

14,203

 

Provision for income taxes

 

1,163

 

 

 

2,246

 

 

2,357

 

 

 

3,411

 

Net income

 

3,958

 

 

 

6,056

 

 

6,591

 

 

 

10,792

 

Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

 

 

278

 

Net income attributable to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. common stockholders

 

$

3,958

 

 

 

$

5,970

 

 

$

6,591

 

 

 

$

10,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share: basic

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

$

0.45

 

Net income per share: diluted

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic

 

23,294

 

 

 

23,185

 

 

23,277

 

 

 

23,146

 

Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted

 

23,479

 

 

 

23,421

 

 

23,456

 

 

 

23,384

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Ended,

September 5, 2020

 

(thousands)

 

Environmental

Services

 

Oil
Business

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

47,532

 

 

$

5,725

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

53,257

 

Product revenues

 

9,597

 

 

18,925

 

 

 

 

 

28,522

 

Rental income

 

5,310

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

 

5,355

 

Total revenues

 

$

62,439

 

 

$

24,695

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

87,134

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

45,383

 

21,742

 

 

 

 

67,125

 

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

2,431

 

2,102

 

 

 

 

4,533

 

Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

14,625

 

 

$

851

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

15,476

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

9,410

 

 

9,410

 

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

1,102

 

 

1,102

 

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

10,512

 

 

 

$

10,512

 

Other (income) - net

 

 

 

 

 

(441

)

 

 

(441

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,405

 

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

284

 

 

284

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,121

 

Third Quarter Ended,

September 7, 2019

(thousands)

 

Environmental
Services

 

Oil
Business

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

54,066

 

 

$

3,142

 

 

$

 

 

$

57,208

 

Product revenues

 

9,305

 

 

32,659

 

 

 

 

41,964

 

Rental income

 

5,620

 

 

48

 

 

 

 

5,668

 

Total revenues

 

$

68,991

 

 

$

35,849

 

 

$

 

 

$

104,840

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

49,486

 

30,630

 

 

 

80,116

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

1,745

 

1,439

 

 

 

3,184

Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

17,760

 

 

$

3,780

 

 

$

 

 

$

21,540

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

11,241

 

11,241

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

796

 

796

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

12,037

 

 

$

12,037

 

Other expense - net

 

 

 

 

 

1,020

 

1,020

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,483

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

181

 

181

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,302

 

First Three Quarters Ended,

September 5, 2020

(thousands)

 

Environmental
Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

154,589

 

$

14,673

 

 

$

 

 

$

169,262

 

Product revenues

 

 

28,619

 

 

59,487

 

 

 

 

 

 

88,106

 

Rental income

 

 

16,483

 

 

65

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,548

 

Total revenues

 

$

199,691

 

$

74,225

 

 

$

 

 

$

273,916

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

150,891

 

 

71,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

222,669

 

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,049

 

 

6,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,287

 

Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

41,751

 

$

(3,791

)

 

$

 

 

$

37,960

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,066

 

 

 

32,066

 

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,071

 

 

 

3,071

 

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

35,137

 

 

$

35,137

 

Other (income) - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,967

)

 

 

(6,967

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,790

 

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

842

 

 

 

842

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,948

 

First Three Quarters Ended,

September 7, 2019

(thousands)

 

Environmental
Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

161,273

 

$

10,249

 

$

 

$

171,522

Product revenues

 

 

29,620

 

 

89,504

 

 

 

 

119,124

Rental income

 

 

14,791

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

14,967

Total revenues

 

$

205,684

 

$

99,929

 

$

 

$

305,613

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

149,024

 

 

92,425

 

 

 

 

241,449

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,252

 

 

4,308

 

 

 

 

9,560

Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

51,408

 

$

3,196

 

$

 

$

54,604

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

34,679

 

 

34,679

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,616

 

 

2,616

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

37,295

 

$

37,295

Other expense - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,477

 

 

2,477

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,832

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

629

 

 

629

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,203

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Reconciliation of our Net Income Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) and to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter Ended,

First Three Quarters Ended,

 

 

 

 

 

(thousands)

September 5,
2020

September 7,
2019

September 5,
2020

September 7,
2019

Net income

$

3,958

$

6,056

$

6,591

$

10,792

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense – net

 

284

 

181

 

842

 

629

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

1,163

 

2,246

 

2,357

 

3,411

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,635

 

3,980

 

16,358

 

12,176

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (a)

$

11,040

$

12,463

$

26,148

$

27,008

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash compensation (b)

 

726

 

1,022

 

2,348

 

2,744

 

 

 

 

 

Severance and related costs(c)

 

422

 

80

 

791

 

746

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures (d)

 

22

 

1,020

 

160

 

2,530

 

 

 

 

 

Adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard(e)

 

 

 

 

2,202

 

 

 

 

 

Implementation costs of ASC 842(f)

 

 

 

 

355

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (g)

$

12,210

$

14,585

$

29,447

$

35,585

(a)

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

 

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

 

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

 

EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for income tax obligations; and

 

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

 

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement.

 

 

(b)

Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A expense.

 

 

(c)

Costs associated with severance and other employee separations.

 

 

(d)

Costs mainly associated with the closure of the Company's former hub location in Indianapolis, IN. during fiscal year 2020, and the closure of our facility located in Wilmington, Delaware during fiscal year 2019.

 

 

(e)

Revenue deferred during the first quarter from the adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard.

 

 

(f)

One-time cost associated with the implementation of ASC 842.

 

 

(g)

We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

Reconciliation of our Net Income and Net Income Per Share Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to our Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Income Per Share

 

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the income impact from certain non-routine items for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

 

 

Third Quarter Ended,

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 5, 2020

September 7, 2019

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

3,958

 

$

6,056

 

 

 

 

Severance costs

 

422

 

 

80

 

 

 

 

Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures

 

22

 

 

1,020

 

 

 

 

Net tax effect of items above

 

(112

)

 

(263

)

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

4,290

 

$

6,893

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.17

 

$

0.25

 

 

 

 

Severance cost per share

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures per share

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

Net tax effect per share of items above

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted income per share

$

0.18

 

$

0.28

 

 

