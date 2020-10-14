Innospec Publishes 2019 Responsible Business Report

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced the publication of its 2019 Responsible Business Report. The report provides an overview of the company’s progress and on-going commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Continued focus on the reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, energy and water usage, including a 5 percent reduction in absolute GHG emissions compared to 2018;

EcoVadis Gold Medal awarded for Innospec’s sustainability performance across environment, labor and fair business practices;

Over US$517,000 raised to support 136 worldwide charities and good causes local to our operations through our Innospec Cares program and the expansion to include employee-volunteering days;

Over US$1 million raised for the PenFed Foundation Military Heroes Fund since partnering in 2007;

2,100 employees and contractors taking part in the Innospec online compliance training and certification program;

The provision of safe sustainable products designed to meet the needs of society, while minimizing their environmental impact in manufacture and use;

Investment in new Research & Technology facilitates to support increased customer demand for sustainable products at our Castiglione, Italy, Ellesmere Port, UK and Houston, TX, and Salisbury, NC, US sites and

Independent assurance of the report to the globally recognised AA1000 Assurance standard 2008 and for the first time the 2018 Addendum

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to present our twenty-first Responsible Business Report which highlights our 2019 performance and our approach to running a responsible business. I am very proud to lead a company with a strong focus on sustainability, diversity, wellbeing and governance. Our global team continues to deliver innovative new technologies while helping our customers create better products with improved environmental and social outcomes.”

To learn more about Innospec’s approach to corporate responsibility and sustainability, please read the 2019 Innospec Responsible Business Report by visiting https://innospecsustainability.com/.

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2000 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline.