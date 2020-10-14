 

Granite Inliner Awarded CMAR Sewer Interceptor Rehabilitation Project in Denver

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that Granite Inliner, LLC., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite, has been issued a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract by the Metro Wastewater Reclamation District in Denver, Colorado for the PAR 163 Interceptor Rehabilitation 2020-2022 project. CMAR is a construction delivery method where the construction manager acts as an agent of the owner in both the design and construction phases to provide scheduling, cost estimating and construction expertise to deliver the project within a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP).

The total CMAR contract is expected to approach $30 million through 2022 including this initial preconstruction contract award valued at $500,000. Granite Inliner will be awarded a separate construction contract if the GMP terms are agreed upon.

Scope of work includes the rehabilitation of the sewage treatment plant piping ranging from 27-inch to 114-inch diameter reinforced concrete pipe and related work including sewage bypass pumping over 100 million gallons per day, and 35,000 lineal feet of sanitary sewer interceptor including 78-inch diameter pipe and related interceptor bypass. Structure replacement and rehabilitation is included for both plant and interceptor phases.

Granite Inliner will use cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining and other structural lining technologies which are highly cost effective compared to traditional pipe replacement. In addition, Granite Inliner crews maintain a small, efficient construction footprint at project sites, which helps to significantly reduce environmental impacts.

“Over the last 10 years we have successfully contracted with the Metro Wastewater Reclamation District through the competitive bid process. Now as the construction manager, our Granite Inliner team will share all of our experience and resources during the preconstruction process and mutually agree on scope, schedule, means and methods,” said Granite Inliner Regional Vice President Denise McClanahan. “Our culture presents a collaborative approach on low bid projects, but the CMAR approach provides an intentionally collaborative method to deliver the best project.”

Construction materials for the project, including cured-in-place pipe liner, will be supplied by Liner Products, a Granite Inliner company.

Preconstruction is scheduled to begin in October 2020, and continue throughout the construction cycle. Construction is expected to begin in late 2020 and continue through 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Granite Inliner

Granite Inliner is one of the nation’s largest cured-in-place pipe and trenchless pipe providers, and offers sustainable pipeline rehabilitation services to both public and private sectors. Granite Inliner installs safe, cost-effective, and long-term solutions for aging water, wastewater and sewer infrastructure needs. In June 2018, they became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

About Liner Products

Supplying more than 40 million feet of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liner since 1999, Liner Products has a strong legacy of being a trusted source and top supplier of high-performance pipe lining tubes and material throughout North America. In June 2018, Liner Products became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction, Inc.

