 

India Total Strengthens Its Partnership With Adani in Renewable Energies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 08:55  |  37   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In April 2020, Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and AGEL, a renewable energy subsidiary of the Adani Group, formed a JV to which AGEL contributed a portfolio of 2.1 GW of solar power plants. As part of an option provided for in the initial contract for the formation of the JV, Total and AGEL agreed to extend this portfolio from 2.1 to 2.3 GW with the addition of new solar farms.

" With an ambitious target of 175 GW of installed capacity by 2022, India is a strong growth area for renewable energy. Since last year, the Group has strengthened its commitment in India with around 5 GW of solar projects in the country, in line with its ambition to become a world leader in renewable energies. We are very pleased to further expand our partnership with the Adani Group," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total.

This transaction is in line with the Group’s objective of double-digit return on equity for renewable projects.

Total, renewables and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, Total is building a portfolio of activities in electricity, renewable in particular, that could account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050. By the end of 2020, Total's gross power generation capacity worldwide will be around 12 gigawatts, including about 7 gigawatts of renewable energy. With the objective of reaching 35 GW of production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, Total will continue to expand its business to become one of the world leaders in renewable energies.

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a part of the Adani Group, has 14 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded renewable power projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. AGEL has been ranked as the #1 global solar power generation asset owner by Mercom Capital. The company aims to achieve 25 GW of renewable power by 2025 and is committed to contribute to India’s COP21 goals.

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total”, “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Total Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology Agenda
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:45 Uhr
TOTAL: Main Indicators
14.10.20
SRC Mining Special Situations: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat mit +40 Unternehmen in einem Zertifikat!
13.10.20
Total and Google Cloud Develop Solar Mapper, a Tool for Estimating the Solar Energy Potential of Houses’ Roofs
10.10.20
Diese Dividendenaktie ist trotz 10,4 % Dividendenrendite eher gefährdet!
09.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Overweight'
07.10.20
Total: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
07.10.20
Total joins the Sea Cargo Charter, as Industry Giants Commit to Transparent Reporting of Shipping Emissions
07.10.20
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
05.10.20
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Outperform'
05.10.20
Öl, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total - das rät aktuell Thorsten Küfner

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
559
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich