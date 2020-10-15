 

Allot to Host Thrird Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call on November 4, 2020

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings results, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel). The unaudited financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

 

 

About Allot

 

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.

For more information, visit www.allot.com 

CONTACT: Seth Greenberg
Allot
+972 549222294
sgreenberg@allot.com

Ehud Helft
GK Investor Relations
+1 646 201 9246
allot@gkir.com

