Glaukos Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results after Market Close on November 5
Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) on November 5, 2020.
A link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 833-231-8262 (U.S.) or 647-689-4107 (International) and enter Conference ID 1395736. A replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.
About Glaukos
Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and launched its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in September 2018. In corneal health, Glaukos’ proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005086/en/Glaukos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare