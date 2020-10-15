 

Mimecast Deploys Smartsheet to Drive Strategic Enterprise Initiatives Across its Global Organization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  70   |   |   

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading security and cyber resilience company, has selected Smartsheet to drive strategic enterprise initiatives across its organization, digitally transform its processes and better service its global customer base.

“Digital transformation has become a key priority for our organization as we continue to grow and scale our solution,” said Phil Yennaco, Director Enterprise Project Management Office at Mimecast. “We turned to Smartsheet to give our teams the structure and scalability needed to execute on strategic initiatives that would enhance our customer experience and move our business forward.”

As more companies leverage the leading SaaS security solution, Mimecast looked to scale its strategic enterprise initiatives but needed to develop a standardized process to increase overall efficiency and speed. Today, Mimecast uses Smartsheet to manage, track and execute ongoing strategic initiatives by streamlining processes and collaboration across departments. Smartsheet’s capabilities also provide the company's executive team with visibility into the ongoing projects, progress status, and key success metrics.

“Innovation is a necessity as we continue to arm our customers with an enterprise-grade security platform and driving effective strategic initiatives that transform and grow our business is a critical part of this,” said Mark Bilbe, Chief of Staff at Mimecast. “Smartsheet’s intuitive platform gives our executive team the real-time visibility and insights needed to understand the exact status of our organization-wide strategic initiatives to make informed business decisions and drive business innovation.”

“Mimecast’s drive to continue evolving and innovating has made them a leader in their industry,” said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer at Smartsheet. “Smartsheet provides their team with a dynamic platform that supports this drive by creating efficiencies and empowering employees to grow and evolve their business.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Smartsheet Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
KEEN Inc. Selects Smartsheet to Streamline Operations and Boost Cross-Departmental Collaboration
13.10.20
Smartsheet Kicks Off First ENGAGE APAC Event
08.10.20
Mimecast to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
08.10.20
Mimecast Announces Second Integration with Rapid7
06.10.20
Smartsheet to Discuss Channel Program Growth and Opportunities During ENGAGE Partner Summits
06.10.20
Mimecast Recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion
06.10.20
Smartsheet Hosts First Ever EMEA ENGAGE Event
01.10.20
Smartsheet Empowers Organizations to Build No-Code Applications with WorkApps
01.10.20
Smartsheet and 10,000ft Enable Organizations to Optimize the Talent of Their Workforce
01.10.20
Smartsheet Brings Together the Dynamic Workforce at ENGAGE 2020