Cactus Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (866) 670-2203. International parties may dial (630) 489-9861. The access code is 9195227. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.