Intuit Prosperity Hub Program Generates 2,200 Jobs and $123 Million Annual Economic Activity for Communities in Need

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, today unveiled an update on the economic and societal impact of its Prosperity Hub Program, including the generation of 2,200 jobs and $123M annual economic contribution to communities in need. Since the program launched in 2016, Intuit has worked with select partners in each Prosperity Hub to create new jobs and deliver programs that benefit the community through customer success centers, educational institutions, financial empowerment initiatives and small business success centers.

Intuit Prosperity Hubs are located in seven communities across the U.S. and internationally, including Bluefield (WV), Hazard (KY), Johnstown (PA), Lawton (OK), Morristown (TN) and Wise (VA) and Corner Brook (Canada), with an additional location set to launch in the United Kingdom in late October 2020. Intuit selects communities that are considered to have low levels of economic well-being, according to the Economic Innovation Group’s Distressed Community Index, and that would benefit disproportionately from stepped up investment and employment opportunities. For every $1.00 Intuit invested into the Prosperity Hub Program over the past year, recipient communities (U.S. only) have experienced as much as a $1.83 in positive economic impact.