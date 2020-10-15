 

Sienna Announces October Dividend

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of October 2020, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on November 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as at October 30, 2020.  

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit  www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Hon
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
(905) 489-0254
karen.hon@siennaliving.ca


06.10.20
Sienna Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Release Date and Conference Call
06.10.20
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Provides Business Update
02.10.20
Sienna Announces Completion of $175 Million Offering of 3.45% Series B Senior Unsecured Debentures and Closing of $100 Million Secured Term Credit Facility
16.09.20
Sienna Announces Pricing of $175 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 3.45% Series B Senior Unsecured Debentures and Plans to Enter Into a $100 Million Secured Term Credit Facility