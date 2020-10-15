Sienna Announces October Dividend

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of October 2020, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.



The dividend will be payable on November 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as at October 30, 2020.