Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Updates and Standardizes the Packaging of its Tauri-Gum Blister Pack 

The Blister Pack Design has been Updated for All 6 Tauri-Gum Flavors and Now Includes Halal Certification Icon, QR Code, and Other Features

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that is has updated and standardized the Blister Pack (“Sleeve”) design(s) for all 6 of its Tauri-Gum flavors. This updated Sleeve design incorporates all of the progress that the Company has made, since the initial launch of its Mint flavor Tauri-Gum during March 2019. Since then, the Company has obtained additional Certifications (such as Halal) and gained compliance with the rules and regulations of a number of different U.S. States and Jurisdictions. As part of this press release, there is an embedded image that depicts the updated Sleeve design for Mint flavor, Cannabidiol (“CBD”) infused, Tauri-Gum.