Evergy Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter Results

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2020 third quarter earnings Thursday, November 5, 2020, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Evergy Q3 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: November 5, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central)

Location: 1) Phone conference call at (888) 353-7071, conference ID 9476224, or

2) Log on to the webcast at investors.evergy.com

In conjunction with the earnings release and conference call, the company plans to post on its website supplemental financial information related to third quarter 2020 performance. The materials will be available under Supplemental Materials in the Investors section of the company website at investors.evergy.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from about 1 p.m. Eastern, November 5, through November 12, 2020, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 9476224. The replay will be available on the Evergy website at investors.evergy.com.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), provides clean, safe and reliable energy to 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The 2018 combination of KCP&L and Westar Energy to form Evergy created a leading energy company that provides value to shareholders and a stronger company for customers.

Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Today, half the power supplied to homes and businesses by Evergy comes from emission-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We will continue to innovate and adopt new technologies that give our customers better ways to manage their energy use.

For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergy.com.

