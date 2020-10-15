Millicom announces the refinancing of its Revolving Credit Facility with a new $600 million ESG-Linked Facility

Luxembourg, October 15, 2020 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) announced today that it has entered into a 5-year, $600 million ESG-linked revolving credit facility (the "Facility") with a syndicate of 11 commercial banks. The Facility includes provisions that incentivize Millicom and certain of its operating subsidiaries in Latin America to meet predetermined sustainability targets. The Facility is the first ESG-linked facility for Millicom and its subsidiaries and is among the first commercial bank facilities in Latin America to incorporate sustainability-linked pricing.

The sustainability targets set forth in the Facility include reducing Millicom’s environmental footprint through customer premises equipment recovery, training suppliers on Millicom’s core values and CR practices such as health & safety, anti-corruption, compliance, human rights and eco-efficiency, empowering women and reducing the gender gap by training women on digital literacy and entrepreneurship through the Conectadas program, and training teachers through the Maestr@s Conectad@s program on effective online education for students. To learn more about these initiatives, please visit: https://www.millicom.com/our-responsibility/.