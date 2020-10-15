 

Starbucks Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. PT. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, November 27, 2020.

In addition to the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, fiscal year 2021 guidance will be provided on the conference call. Please note that Starbucks fiscal year 2021 is a 53-week year instead of the usual 52 weeks. The impact of the 53rd week will be reflected in our results for the fourth quarter in fiscal 2021.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with over 32,000 stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

