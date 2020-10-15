Starbucks Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. PT. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, November 27, 2020.

In addition to the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, fiscal year 2021 guidance will be provided on the conference call. Please note that Starbucks fiscal year 2021 is a 53-week year instead of the usual 52 weeks. The impact of the 53rd week will be reflected in our results for the fourth quarter in fiscal 2021.