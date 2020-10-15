 

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Completes $131 Million Securitization of Vacation Ownership Receivables

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“the Company”) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), announced today that its approximately 93% owned subsidiary, Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (“Bluegreen”) (NYSE: BXG), issued the following press release.

Please see the Bluegreen press release below.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG). For further information, please visit www.BVHcorp.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to approximately 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is approximately 93% owned by Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), a Florida-based holding company. For further information about Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, please visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Contact Info:
 Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: 954-399-7193 Email: Leo.Hinkley@BVHcorp.com

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Completes $131 Million Securitization of Vacation Ownership Receivables

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations” or ‘the Company”) announced today that the Company completed a private offering and sale of approximately $131.0 million of vacation ownership interest (“VOI”) receivable-backed Notes (the "2020-A Term Securitization").

The 2020-A Term Securitization consisted of the issuance of three tranches of VOI receivable-backed Notes (collectively, the “Notes”) as follows: approximately $48.6 million of Class A Notes, approximately $47.9 million of Class B Notes, and approximately $34.5 million of Class C Notes. The interest rates on the Class A Notes, Class B Notes and Class C Notes are 1.55%, 2.49% and 4.22%, respectively, which blends to an overall weighted average note interest rate of approximately 2.60%. The gross advance rate for this transaction was 88.0%. The Notes mature in February 2036. Proceeds from the Notes sale received at closing were primarily used to pay down certain of the Company’s receivable-backed debt facilities. The Company expects to use the remainder of the proceeds primarily for general corporate purposes.

