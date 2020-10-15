Xylem Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of 26 Cents Per Share

The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.26 per share payable on December 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2020. Xylem is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative solutions to the world’s water challenges.

