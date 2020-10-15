 

Xylem Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of 26 Cents Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 23:27  |  42   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.26 per share payable on December 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2020. Xylem is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative solutions to the world’s water challenges.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Xylem to release third quarter 2020 financial results on October 29, 2020
29.09.20
Xylem Makes Communities in the East of England More Sustainable with Anglian Water

11.02.20
31
Xylem Inc.