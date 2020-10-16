With approximately 3,600 lb / 1,630 kg of Beyond Tobacco base material currently being transported to its contract manufacturer, the Company is pleased to announce that its first distribution-ready shipment of approximately 9,000 finished ten-pack cartons of Taat will be shipped to Ohio-based tobacco wholesalers’ warehouses for November 27, 2020. Wholesalers will be able to use this inventory to fill orders of Taat placed by tobacco retailer accounts in the convenience channel as part of Taat’s launch. Following receipt of a 18,491 lb / 8,387 kg shipment of material, the Company will have a total on-hand supply that can produce more than 60,000 cartons of Taat which are intended for sale at retail.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that an initial inventory of approximately 9,000 ten-pack cartons of Taat is to arrive at wholesalers’ warehouses in Ohio by the end of November. This inventory can be used by wholesalers to fulfill purchase orders from tobacco retailers in the convenience channel as part of Taat’s launch. Further, the Company provides an update regarding its current supply of biomass for the Beyond Tobacco base material, as well as the present status of Beyond Tobacco undergoing refinement for the Company’s manufacturing partner to produce Taat. Following an initial purchase order of Taat by an Ohio-based tobacco distributor (announced in the Company’s October 6, 2020 press release), Taat has sought to solidify its supply chain and inventory of materials in order to prepare for anticipated demand and reorder patterns after launching the product.

The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco, which is the nicotine-free and tobacco-free base material of Taat, its flagship product. Taat is to be offered in Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties, to provide current tobacco smokers of legal age an option to retain the experience of smoking while leaving nicotine behind. Taat has been meticulously engineered to closely replicate the sensory and motor elements of smoking a tobacco cigarette, including a tobacco-like taste and smell created by a patent-pending refinement process for the Beyond Tobacco base material. Taat has received an initial purchase order from a Canton-based tobacco wholesaler who has direct and indirect relationships that collectively provide access to more than 5,000 tobacco points of sale in the convenience channel across the state.