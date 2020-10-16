 

“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch” First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons of Base Material to be Processed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 22:01  |  98   |   |   

With approximately 3,600 lb / 1,630 kg of Beyond Tobacco base material currently being transported to its contract manufacturer, the Company is pleased to announce that its first distribution-ready shipment of approximately 9,000 finished ten-pack cartons of Taat will be shipped to Ohio-based tobacco wholesalers’ warehouses for November 27, 2020. Wholesalers will be able to use this inventory to fill orders of Taat placed by tobacco retailer accounts in the convenience channel as part of Taat’s launch. Following receipt of a 18,491 lb / 8,387 kg shipment of material, the Company will have a total on-hand supply that can produce more than 60,000 cartons of Taat which are intended for sale at retail.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that an initial inventory of approximately 9,000 ten-pack cartons of Taat is to arrive at wholesalers’ warehouses in Ohio by the end of November. This inventory can be used by wholesalers to fulfill purchase orders from tobacco retailers in the convenience channel as part of Taat’s launch. Further, the Company provides an update regarding its current supply of biomass for the Beyond Tobacco base material, as well as the present status of Beyond Tobacco undergoing refinement for the Company’s manufacturing partner to produce Taat. Following an initial purchase order of Taat by an Ohio-based tobacco distributor (announced in the Company’s October 6, 2020 press release), Taat has sought to solidify its supply chain and inventory of materials in order to prepare for anticipated demand and reorder patterns after launching the product.

The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco, which is the nicotine-free and tobacco-free base material of Taat, its flagship product. Taat is to be offered in Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties, to provide current tobacco smokers of legal age an option to retain the experience of smoking while leaving nicotine behind. Taat has been meticulously engineered to closely replicate the sensory and motor elements of smoking a tobacco cigarette, including a tobacco-like taste and smell created by a patent-pending refinement process for the Beyond Tobacco base material. Taat has received an initial purchase order from a Canton-based tobacco wholesaler who has direct and indirect relationships that collectively provide access to more than 5,000 tobacco points of sale in the convenience channel across the state.

Seite 1 von 5
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Orchard Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Libmeldy for the Treatment of Early-Onset ...
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
Aequus Extends Commercial Agreement for Specialty Product Tacrolimus IR in Canada
September 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:11 Uhr
Taat-Lifestyle News: Kennzahl "1000" - Roadmap zur Produkteinführung veröffentlicht!
22:02 Uhr
„Füllen der Pipeline“: Erste Lieferung von ca. 9.000 Taat-Kartons soll vor Ende November in Ohio ankommen, zusätzliche 12,5 Tonnen Basismaterial werden verarbeitet
09:28 Uhr
Taat-Lifestyle: Preisgekrönter "Big Tobacco"-Spezialist wird Schlüsselfigur für den Vertrieb!
09:04 Uhr
"Dean of the Industry": Kit Dietz, in Ohio ansässige Ikone des Großhandelsvertriebs und ehemaliges Board-Mitglied von Lorillard, wurde in das Advisory Board von Taat aufgenommen
09:01 Uhr
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to Taat Advisory Board
14.10.20
Taat Lifestyle: Turnaround-Turbo durch "VIP-Investment" der globalen Finanzbranche!
13.10.20
“Eine transformative Entwicklung ”: Videobotschaft von Taats CEO mit Einzelheiten zu möglichen Gelegenheiten mit Hongkonger Kapitalgeberin
13.10.20
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
12.10.20
Kurs explodiert!: "Big Asian Money" investiert in eine große Idee - früh! Taat Lifestyle ist die Aktie der Stunde
09.10.20
Unfassbare News!: Die "goldene Milliarden-Nase" steigt groß bei Taat Lifestyle ein

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:52 Uhr
6.963
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
15.10.20
67
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko