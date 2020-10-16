 

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with a conference call planned for Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833683-7154 for domestic participants and (409) 983-9744 for international participants.

The conference ID number is 4428507.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call’s completion on November 5, 2020. This replay will run through November 19, 2020. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the same conference ID number. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.playaresorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.  

Contact:
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Pedram Saif, VP, IR & Strategy
571-529-6014
ir@playaresorts.com 

For additional information visit investors.playaresorts.com.

 


22:00 Uhr
Playa Hotels & Resorts Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune
08.10.20
Playa Hotels & Resorts Cancún and Playa del Carmen Hotels Resume Operations Post Hurricane Delta