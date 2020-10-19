Bruker Introduces PaSER Software for ‘Run and Done’ 4D- ProteomicsTM and TIMS/PASEF Method Wins HUPO 2020 Award

At the virtual 19 th Human Proteome Organization World Congress ( hupo2020.org ), Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that Melvin A. Park and Oliver Raether were awarded the HUPO Science and Technology Award for the commercialization of Trapped Ion Mobility Spectrometry (TIMS) and the Parallel Accumulation Serial Fragmentation (PASEF) method. This award recognizes innovation that changes the way scientists do proteomics, validating the role the timsTOF Pro has on enabling short gradients for large cohort deep 4D-Proteomics translational studies. Bruker also takes the opportunity to recognize the contributions of PASEF co-inventor Professor Matthias Mann .

Figure 1: Real-time PaSER can monitor 4D-Proteomics data acquisition (Photo: Business Wire)

A. Real-Time Database searching with PaSER for “Run and Done’ 4D-Proteomics

Bruker further announced the release of PaSER, a complete GPU-based device enabling proteomics database search in ‘real time’, building on the recently announced acquisition of IP2 software. The term ‘PaSER’ was coined by Professor John Yates III and Dr. Robin Park from The Scripps Research Institute and stands for Parallel Database Search Engine in Real-time. The unique PaSER architecture uses a parallelized, multi-threaded search engine running on GPUs to search proteomics results in real time at or faster than the data acquisition. This result is ‘Run and Done’ high-throughput 4D-Proteomics where scientists have identified peptides and protein groups as soon as the experiment is complete.

Professor Yates will present on “The Synergies of Mass Spectrometry and Informatics” in Bruker’s Virtual Industry Seminar (hyperlinks to HUPO talks and events mentioned in this news release are included below), and Dr. Robin Park will discuss IP2 and PaSER at Bruker’s virtual proteomics user’s meeting.

Dr. Gary Kruppa, Vice President of Proteomics at Bruker Daltonics, commented: “The timsTOF Pro enables 4D-Proteomics with the large-scale measurement of ion mobility yielding collision cross sections (CCS) for every measured peptide. Combined with the timsTOF Pro speed this means that the bottleneck in proteomics has moved from measurement to processing large amounts of data. The speed of IP2 and the PaSER GPU-based search are an ideal match for the timsTOF Pro, and we are thrilled to have Robin Park join us to continue the development of IP2 and PaSER for TIMS/PASEF methods.”