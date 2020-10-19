 

Bruker Introduces PaSER Software for ‘Run and Done’ 4D- ProteomicsTM and TIMS/PASEF Method Wins HUPO 2020 Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 12:00  |  56   |   |   

At the virtual 19th Human Proteome Organization World Congress (hupo2020.org), Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that Melvin A. Park and Oliver Raether were awarded the HUPO Science and Technology Award for the commercialization of Trapped Ion Mobility Spectrometry (TIMS) and the Parallel Accumulation Serial Fragmentation (PASEF) method. This award recognizes innovation that changes the way scientists do proteomics, validating the role the timsTOF Pro has on enabling short gradients for large cohort deep 4D-Proteomics translational studies. Bruker also takes the opportunity to recognize the contributions of PASEF co-inventor Professor Matthias Mann.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005249/en/

Figure 1: Real-time PaSER can monitor 4D-Proteomics data acquisition (Photo: Business Wire)

Figure 1: Real-time PaSER can monitor 4D-Proteomics data acquisition (Photo: Business Wire)

A. Real-Time Database searching with PaSER for “Run and Done’ 4D-Proteomics

Bruker further announced the release of PaSER, a complete GPU-based device enabling proteomics database search in ‘real time’, building on the recently announced acquisition of IP2 software. The term ‘PaSER’ was coined by Professor John Yates III and Dr. Robin Park from The Scripps Research Institute and stands for Parallel Database Search Engine in Real-time. The unique PaSER architecture uses a parallelized, multi-threaded search engine running on GPUs to search proteomics results in real time at or faster than the data acquisition. This result is ‘Run and Done’ high-throughput 4D-Proteomics where scientists have identified peptides and protein groups as soon as the experiment is complete.

Professor Yates will present on “The Synergies of Mass Spectrometry and Informatics” in Bruker’s Virtual Industry Seminar (hyperlinks to HUPO talks and events mentioned in this news release are included below), and Dr. Robin Park will discuss IP2 and PaSER at Bruker’s virtual proteomics user’s meeting.

Dr. Gary Kruppa, Vice President of Proteomics at Bruker Daltonics, commented: “The timsTOF Pro enables 4D-Proteomics with the large-scale measurement of ion mobility yielding collision cross sections (CCS) for every measured peptide. Combined with the timsTOF Pro speed this means that the bottleneck in proteomics has moved from measurement to processing large amounts of data. The speed of IP2 and the PaSER GPU-based search are an ideal match for the timsTOF Pro, and we are thrilled to have Robin Park join us to continue the development of IP2 and PaSER for TIMS/PASEF methods.”

Seite 1 von 3
Bruker Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
Solid Activity in the Third Quarter of 2020 Revenue up 5.6% Including Organic Growth Of 1%
Accenture, Best Buy Collaborate to Accelerate Technology Innovation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Bruker Announces Acquisition of Integrated Proteomics Pipeline (IP2) Software Platform for Large Cohort Translational Studies