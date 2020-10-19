AVANGRID Appoints Puneet Verma to Lead Federal Government Affairs

AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today the appointment of Puneet Verma to the role of Vice President, Federal Government Affairs. Verma will lead federal advocacy efforts on behalf of AVANGRID’s full suite of businesses including Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables.

Puneet Verma is named AVANGRID Vice President of Government Affairs (Photo: Business Wire)

“Puneet’s experience, reputation and acumen in the energy sector and his deep relationships with multiple stakeholders in Washington, make him a great addition to lead AVANGRID’s Federal Government Affairs team,” said AVANGRID Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Arriola. “As we continue to grow our business, particularly in offshore wind, Puneet’s strategic leadership will be an important part of helping us realize our goal of being the clean energy leader.”

Verma will lead the government relations team representing the company on Federal regulatory and legislative issues and will be based in Washington, D.C.

“This is an exciting time for the energy sector, and joining AVANGRID as it positions itself to be the clean energy leader is a very exciting opportunity to make a real impact,” said Verma.”

Prior to joining AVANGRID, Verma served as Manager for Federal Government Affairs for Chevron. Before that, he held other leadership roles with Chevron relating to international operations, legislative and regulatory analysis and the company’s renewable technologies ventures. He also held business development and engineering roles with Pacific Gas & Electric Company and Potomac Electric Power Company.

Verma has served as Chair of the American Petroleum Institute’s Environmental Advocacy Strategy Committee and Co-Chair of the Future Transportation and Fuels Subcommittee for the National Petroleum Council, an advisory committee to the Secretary of Energy.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $35 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

