 

Liberty Mutual Selects CoreLogic for Deployment of New Property Estimation Platform

19.10.2020, 14:00   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that Liberty Mutual Insurance, a global leader in the property and casualty insurance market, has selected CoreLogic for deploying a next-generation, cloud-based property estimation platform to further position itself as a leader in the property insurance market.

“To continue to meet customer expectations well into the future, we are excited to have a strategic technology partner that can help us develop and deploy end-to-end workflow management solutions to provide better experiences for both our adjusters and our customers,” said Mike Fiato, Chief Claims Officer, Global Retail Markets (U.S.), Liberty Mutual. “CoreLogic combines property data and insights with innovative workflows that will help us create superior digital customer experiences while benefiting from significant productivity gains and operational resiliency.”

Liberty Mutual will migrate to CoreLogic’s cloud-based insurance hub, marking a major investment in technology. The insurance hub uses an open architecture and industry-leading API framework, making it easy for Liberty Mutual adjustors to connect to a host of innovative third-party InsurTech solutions.

“Our long-term collaboration with Liberty Mutual demonstrates our ability to unite all parts of the insurance supply chain on one cloud-based platform. Combining this with unique data-driven insights and portfolio and risk monitoring services gives our clients a unique advantage,” said Frank Martell, President and CEO, CoreLogic. “This multi-year partnership is the latest in a series of mega wins for CoreLogic which highlight our accelerating growth in the insurance sector and our ability to meaningfully improve the customer experience.”

CoreLogic delivers solutions that enable insurance carriers to deliver a compelling digital policyholder experience with superior ease of use. Its unique approach to unite all parts of the claim supply chain on one concurrent cloud-native platform simplifies claims workflow, enables innovation agility through best-in-class InsurTech, and integrates supply chain partners into the claim’s workflow with a flip of a switch. Furthermore, having a connected suite of insights across the policyholder journey enables carriers to excel across underwriting, hazard and claims.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium. We also rank 77th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2019 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property. For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

CLGX-F

