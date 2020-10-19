Histogen Appoints Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced the appointment of Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations.



“I am pleased to have Moya join the Histogen team at this important time as we continue to progress our pipeline candidates in the clinic,” said Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen. “Moya has over 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and most notably has extensive expertise in the cell and gene therapy field. Moreover, Moya brings an impressive track-record to Histogen as an industry leader which will complement our existing senior management team.”