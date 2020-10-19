 

Histogen Appoints Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced the appointment of Moya Daniels as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Operations.

“I am pleased to have Moya join the Histogen team at this important time as we continue to progress our pipeline candidates in the clinic,” said Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen. “Moya has over 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and most notably has extensive expertise in the cell and gene therapy field. Moreover, Moya brings an impressive track-record to Histogen as an industry leader which will complement our existing senior management team.”

Ms. Daniels most recently served as Senior Vice President of GMP Quality at SanBio, where she successfully led the CMC regulatory development and GMP Quality function in support of the planned Japan commercialization of their lead product candidate. Prior to SanBio, Ms. Daniels was the Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Global Quality Assurance at Orchard Therapeutics, where she led the company’s CMC regulatory and GXP quality strategy and was part of the team that led the in-licensing of GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio. Prior to joining Orchard, Ms. Daniels served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at Fate Therapeutics, Inc, where she led the development of the global regulatory strategy and quality assurance function and was interim head of Clinical Operations. Moya led development of the global regulatory strategy, quality, and global clinical operations at Osiris Therapeutics, which led to the approval of Prochymal, the first approved allogeneic cell therapy indicated for the treatment of pediatric steroid refractory acute Graft Versus Host Disease in Canada and New Zealand. Ms. Daniels also held a senior leadership position at Macrocure as Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs and currently serves as a Scientific Advisory Board member for Indapta Therapeutics.

