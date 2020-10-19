 

Rimini Street Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Schedule for November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board, and Michael L. Perica, Rimini Street CFO, will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings at the following conferences:

  • November 11: Roth Technology Virtual Event
  • November 12: Benchmark Company Technology Virtual One-on-One Investor Conference
  • November 17: 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

To schedule a meeting please contact your host banker representative or Rimini Street IR at IR@riministreet.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 3,500 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

2020 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

