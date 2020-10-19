Nomination Committee for the AGM 2021

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the 2021 Annual General Meeting regarding, among other things, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, the Board's remuneration, auditors, auditors' fees, the composition of the Nomination Committee and tasks for the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with the decision at Formpipe Software's Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2020, the Chairman, Bo Nordlander, has called together the Nomination Committee. After consultation with the company's, as of September 30, 2020, largest shareholder in terms of votes, the Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so via e-mail to valberedningen@formpipe.com. The last day for submitting proposals to the Nomination Committee prior to the 2021 Annual General Meeting will be communicated in connection with the date of the Annual General Meeting being published in the quarterly report for the third quarter, on 27 October 2020.

For additional information, contact:

Bo Nordlander, Chairman of the Board, +46 546 63 10

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

