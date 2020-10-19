SurveyMonkey to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 5, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: SurveyMonkey Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281, ID: 4928444

Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com