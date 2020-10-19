Carriage Services Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2020 third quarter results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – 9:30 a.m. central time

How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 2488228) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.