 

Isoray, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

RICHLAND, Wash., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR) (“Isoray” or the “Company”), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All shares of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock will be sold by Isoray. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. 

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund operations, research and development efforts, potential future acquisitions of complementary businesses or technologies, sales and marketing initiatives, and for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures, and for general working capital purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-2366025) filed on January 23, 2020, and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 4, 2020, and the base prospectus contained therein with.  A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Isoray has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Isoray and the offering.

