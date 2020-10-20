 

GETLINK SE Issue of Senior Secured “Green” Notes

Getlink (Paris:GET) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions, an issue of Senior Secured Notes due in 2025, to refinance its outstanding €550 million 3.625% senior secured “green” notes due 20231.

In line with Getlink’s focus on sustainability, the new notes will be classified as “Green Bonds”2. The Issuer intends to use the proceeds of the new notes to redeem the 2023 notes and finance capital expenditure in relation to ElecLink and/or other eligible “green” assets.

The New Notes will not be made available to retail investors.

Getlink has appointed BNP PARIBAS and Goldman Sachs International to be the joint global coordinators and active bookrunners, and Société Générale to be the joint bookrunner, for the New Notes Offering.

Results of the New Notes Offering will be confirmed towards the end of the week.

****************

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF GETLINK SE OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE BELOW.

This announcement is not an offer of any securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, or an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”). The New Notes Offering described in this announcement has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States.

This announcement has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the New Notes in any member state of the European Economic Area (the “EEA”) will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Directive 2019/65/EC, as amended, to the extent implemented in the relevant member state, from the requirement to publish a prospectus for the New Notes Offering.

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC (as amended, the “Insurance Mediation Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended the “PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

