 

MEDNAX 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 12:45  |  41   |   |   

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), will host an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss results from operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. A detailed press release will be issued the morning of November 6, 2020 before the securities markets open.

The investor conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at MEDNAX’s website, www.mednax.com/investors.

ABOUT MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, consulting services, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of more than 3,000 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company’s management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, as well the Company’s current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company and its financial condition and results of operations; the effects of economic conditions on the Company’s business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes thereto or a repeal thereof; the Company’s relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its debt financing arrangements; the impact of the divestiture of the Company’s anesthesiology medical group; whether the Company will be able to complete the divestiture of its radiology medical group and the potential uses of proceeds thereof; the impact of management transitions; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions; the effects of share repurchases; and the effects of the Company’s transformation initiatives, including its reorientation on, and growth strategy for, its pediatrics and obstetrics business.

Mednax Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019