Ingevity announces proposed private offering of senior unsecured notes

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) announced today that it is commencing a private offering of $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to market and other conditions. If the offering is consummated, the company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for the redemption, refinancing or repayment of existing indebtedness. There can be no assurance that the issuance and sale of the notes will be consummated.

