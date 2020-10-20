 

Mazda Canada Leverages Medallia for Customer Engagement and Transformation

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Mazda Canada is leveraging Medallia Experience Cloud, Text Analytics and Social to understand customer sentiment across their dealerships in Canada.

“2020 represents our 100th year in business. This milestone didn’t just happen because of great automotive innovation, it happened because of our fans and the fact that we put the customer at the heart of everything we do,” said Mike Collinson, senior director, brand customer experience and IT for Mazda.

While Mazda has always had a laser focus on customer experience, the automotive leader is going through a transformation and is putting even more emphasis on its valued customers. Medallia’s technology is being used by Mazda Canada to engage with customers and understand their experiences across sales and service. Medallia social also gives each Mazda dealership insight into customer sentiment and how they are performing against local competitors.

“It is rewarding to see such an iconic brand truly connecting with their customers at the point of sale and service and engaging in real time to continually make them feel front and center,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

About Mazda Canada

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca

2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

