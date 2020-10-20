VerifyMe Signs Agreement with UAE-Based OWS Capital to Access Middle East Markets

OWS Capital is headquartered in Dubai and will be marketing and selling VerifyMe’s technology solutions including the new “VerifyMe As Authentic” labels that allow consumers to verify product and apparel authenticity with a tap of their smart phone to the UAE government and companies located in the Middle East.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe , Inc . (NASDAQ: VRME ) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a software technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, data mining, consumer engagement and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, today announced the signing of an agreement with OWS Capital to market, promote and sell its security authentication technology solutions in the UAE and Middle East.

Oweis Zahran, Managing Member of OWS Capital, stated, “We have already identified many opportunities that can benefit from VerifyMe’s technology to combat counterfeits and protect their brands. In fact, we already have our first quote for a government project. We look forward to unlocking revenue opportunities for VerifyMe in the UAE and Middle East.”

Patrick White, VerifyMe’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited about this agreement with OWS Capital and now being able to access new markets in the UAE and Middle East. Our security authentication, anti-counterfeit and brand protection technology solutions are applicable across a variety of industries representing great growth opportunities in this part of the world.”

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a software technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, data mining, consumer engagement and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with our serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.