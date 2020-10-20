GE Healthcare Introduces Serena Bright, Industry’s First Contrast-Enhanced Guided Biopsy Solution

GE Healthcare today announced the availability of Serena Bright in the United States. Serena Bright is the industry’s first contrast-enhanced guided biopsy solution and will help empower clinicians and patients in their fight against breast cancer. Receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance in June, this technology allows clinicians to conduct breast biopsy exams with contrast guidance using the same mammography equipment, in the same room and with the same staff as the screening or diagnostic mammogram.

Typically, for lesions found with contrast-enhanced mammography and not seen on ultrasound, clinicians will use other imaging guidance, such as MRI, for biopsy procedures. Following an abnormal mammogram, it can take several weeks to get an MRI biopsy.1 As the backlog of cancer screenings caused by COVID-19 persists, delays in diagnosis will likely lead to presentation at more advanced stages and poorer clinical outcomes, with one study pointing to a potential increase of 33,890 excessive cancer deaths in the U.S. alone.2