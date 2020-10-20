 

Philips brings advanced digital technology to on-premise e-call systems for senior living owners and operators

Philips Cares for Senior Living resident safety platform now combines traditional e-call devices, cloud-based software and powerful reporting in a single system             

Cambridge, Mass. U.S. Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today introduced a significant advancement to its Philips Cares for Senior Living platform with its Essential bundle of services. Combining classic resident safety technology with a modern community management system gives operators access to an innovative set of tools to help transform resident care. Senior Living owners and operators are now able to seamlessly utilize or upgrade their current e-call systems into a cloud-based platform to help address the industry’s evolving needs for better workflows, advanced reporting and resource allocation.

Aggregating real-time data in the cloud to help keep seniors safe
Today, more than ever, senior living communities are struggling with changing resident expectations due to COVID-19. Residents, family members and caregivers alike expect digital tools to be deployed and interconnected in order to help seniors remain healthy, enhance staff efficiency and help deliver better overall care.  Philips has long understood the limitations of current e-call systems. With the Cares for Senior Living Essential bundle, the company now delivers a solution to help transform e-call capabilities into a powerful tool for operational and workflow improvement.

The platform’s easy to use dashboard is web-based, making it accessible from virtually any device which now includes enterprise reports, community mapping and EHR (Electronic Health Record) integration. Features are automatically updated and expanded through the cloud allowing for continuous enhancements that can grow and add services over time. For the first time, owner/operators are able to take their existing e-call system into the cloud to modernize and scale the experience within one integrated platform.  

“With this next generation solution from Philips, senior living community operators will have a safer and secure environment for residents through the use of a modern e-call system that provides fall detection, wander management and a mobile alert service on a technologically ﬂexible cloud-based platform,” said Derek Ross, General Manager, Population Health Management at Philips. “Senior communities will also be able to evaluate the level of care a resident receives to help maximize revenue, per resident, accordingly.”

Empowering seniors and caregivers with connected digital technology
Cares for Senior Living is part of the Philips Cares solution family, empowering at-risk seniors and their professional and family caregivers across independent living and senior living communities to help make sure the right care is provided at the right time. The Philips Cares for Senior Living platform is currently operational in several communities across North America. For more information, visit Philips Cares for Senior Living.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Hogrebe
Philips Global Press Office
Tel. : +1 416 270 6757
E-mail: anna.hogrebe@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.


