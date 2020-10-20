 

DISH selects Hansen’s catalog-driven software to support 5G services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

DISH (NASDAQ:DISH) today announced that it has chosen Hansen Technologies’ catalog-driven software solutions as it builds the nation’s first cloud-native, Open RAN-compliant 5G network. These solutions include a product and service catalog, built from open APIs, that will seamlessly integrate with DISH’s customer and network systems.

“Hansen’s unified catalog is a key component within DISH’s 5G platform, enabling the timely introduction and management of products and services, and to rapidly prototype and launch innovative offers to the market,” said Atilla Tinic, Chief Information Officer, DISH.

“Hansen has a demonstrated ability to scale quickly for a rapidly-expanding 5G customer base,” added Stephen Bye, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, DISH. “We look forward to working with their team as we bring our cloud-native network services to our customers.”

“This agreement with DISH is a testament to the value of our Create-Deliver-Engage suite that will enable a true catalog-driven approach, from the creation of new 5G services all the way to the order and activation of those services on DISH’s virtualized 5G network,” said Andrew Hansen, Global Chief Executive Officer, Hansen Technologies. “We are extremely pleased to be supporting DISH in this momentous program, as it continues to build out the nation’s first cloud-native 5G wireless network across the United States.”

As part of the agreement, Hansen will provide DISH with the Hansen Create-Deliver-Engage Suite. The suite, including the unified catalog, CPQ and order management, consists of cloud-based applications that will enable DISH to automate its BSS and OSS processes, power real-time fulfillment and quoting and help accelerate the introduction of new 5G-based services and business models.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With offices and development centers around the globe, including four offices in the United States, Hansen delivers its award-winning software portfolio to 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

DISH Network Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
DISH wählt katalogbasierte Software von Hansen zur Unterstützung seiner 5G-Dienstleistungen